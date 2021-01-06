EasyFi (EASY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $4.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00011426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00118703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00509068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016998 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

