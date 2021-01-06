easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 753.80 ($9.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

