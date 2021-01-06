easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 19,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

