easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESYJY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 19,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

