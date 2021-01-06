Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.98

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.98 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 9808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

