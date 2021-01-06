Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of EVG traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 13,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
