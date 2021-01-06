Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

