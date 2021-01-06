Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
