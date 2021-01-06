Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

