Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of EXG opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Featured Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.