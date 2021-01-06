Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EXG opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

