Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $7.63. Ebang International shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 77,941 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Ebang International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $303,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International during the third quarter worth $111,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.