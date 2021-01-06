Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Ebro Foods has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.0055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.