EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

EDPFY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. 11,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $67.04.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

