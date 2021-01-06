ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

