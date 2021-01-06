Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

LLY opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.