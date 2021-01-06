Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Ellaism has a market cap of $326,173.10 and $1,835.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.95 or 0.03281541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021147 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,503,701 coins and its circulating supply is 40,452,370 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.