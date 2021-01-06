Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

