Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 701,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,384. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

