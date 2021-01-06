Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 214207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

