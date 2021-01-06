Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.45 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

