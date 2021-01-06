Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.24

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.24 and last traded at $199.48, with a volume of 120269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.