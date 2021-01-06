Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

ETTX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,151. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.01. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

