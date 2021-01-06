Equal Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $93,344.34 and $220.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00339233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

