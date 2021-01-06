Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.09

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.09 and last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 372254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

