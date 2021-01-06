ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $100.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 272.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

