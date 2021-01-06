Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.94

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 80457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,568. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

