Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $825.91 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $825.91 million and $1.27 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00020802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.41 or 0.03179791 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 161.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.