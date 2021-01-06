Ethereum Meta Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,492.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $8,492.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00027715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00115356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00207642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00493790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00246911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.