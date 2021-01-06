Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.07. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.