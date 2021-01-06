Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.62

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 263658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$183.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Etrion Co. will post -0.0285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

