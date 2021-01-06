Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 36,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,800. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $322,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $555,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

