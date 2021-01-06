Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 642,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,869. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

