Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

FRA EVK opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.97. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

