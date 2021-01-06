Exane BNP Paribas Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
