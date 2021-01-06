Exane BNP Paribas Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Underperform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.