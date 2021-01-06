ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $514,770.71

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $514,770.71 and approximately $2,702.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006196 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

