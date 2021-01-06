Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 689,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 512,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exicure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exicure by 250.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 134,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exicure by 760.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exicure by 458.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

