ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells $13,831.56 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ExlService by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 149,007 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ExlService by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.