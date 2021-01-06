Expanse (EXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,385.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $736,579.51 and approximately $6,385.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

