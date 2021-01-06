Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $148.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $135.20 and last traded at $135.20, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

