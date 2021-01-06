Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Exterran by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

