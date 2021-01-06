Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 1,443,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

