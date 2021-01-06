Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $13.62. Fang shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 5,794 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fang by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Fang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

