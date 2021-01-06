Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

