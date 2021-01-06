FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 297,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

