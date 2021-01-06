Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) Shares Up 1.2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.60 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.37). 16,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 25,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £120.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.82.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.