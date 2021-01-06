FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

FBK stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

