FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,208.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.84), with a volume of 2716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,045.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,011.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

About FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

