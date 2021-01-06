Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 816,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

