Fetch Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

