FIBOS Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $291,258.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,151,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,972,667 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

