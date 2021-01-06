Financial Analysis: USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) vs. Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE)

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get USA Truck alerts:

This table compares USA Truck and Smart Move’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $522.63 million 0.15 -$4.70 million ($0.39) -22.74 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smart Move has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Truck.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for USA Truck and Smart Move, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Truck presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given USA Truck’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe USA Truck is more favorable than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares USA Truck and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck -1.92% -10.69% -2.39% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of USA Truck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of USA Truck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USA Truck beats Smart Move on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc. operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 1,990 tractors, which included 421 independent contractor tractors; and 6,212 trailers. USA Truck, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.