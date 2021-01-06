FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays cut FireEye from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of FEYE opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 19.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in FireEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,836 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,055 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

